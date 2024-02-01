Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK

YouTuber Erik Van Conover will star in Dakota Silvey's new play Click Here. This thrilling new play takes audiences to new heights above the vast Alaskan wilderness and quickly sends them spiraling with its dark humor and perilous tale of survival.

Dougie Robbins will direct Flight Risk opening March 6th at the Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo.

Off the heels of their victory at The Gene Frankel Theatre's "15 Minutes of Frame Festival" last summer, the collaboration between playwright Dakota Silvey and Director Dougie Robbins takes the mainstage with the new full-length version of the play. Conor Andrew Hall (Othello, Dimes Square) and Grace Sallee return to their roles with the addition of YouTuber Erik Van Conover, set to make his NYC stage debut in this exciting new play.

A hunter and a midwife are stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with their wounded pilot. As near-death confessions come forth, we are left to question who, if anyone, is telling the truth. The audience is left to ponder, can a lifetime of good makeup for a moment of bad?

Flight Risk runs March 6th through the 10th at the Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond St.) Tickets are 30$. Tickets and information available at Click Here

This production, opening March 6th, also includes set design by Shawn Lewis, Lighting by Lucky's Lighting Ltd. Costumes by Mark Reynolds, Sound by Luis Antonio Guzmán Galdos.

Dakota Silvey recently won a grant from Veterans Repertory Theatre for his new 1-act, Intermission Play, and was accepted into the William Inge Festival's New Play Lab 2024. He is a member of the Cut Edge Experimental Theatre Collective, and he is the author of the play Wildfire, based on his experiences as a wildland firefighter for the US Forest Service, with an anticipated Off-Broadway premiere coming next season.