THE MAKER: A PLAY ON WORDS to Premiere at The AMT Theatre

AMT Theatre, the beloved Hells Kitchen Off-Broadway venue, will host the world premiere of "The Maker: A Play on Words," a new work by playwright Dakota Silvey. This absurdist piece opens on January 23rd and runs through February 2nd, offering theatregoers a limited engagement filled with bold imagery, stellar performances, and a unique exploration of identity.

A Spectrum of Relationships:

"The Maker" delves into the complexities of human connection, navigating the delicate balance between love, loyalty, and the pursuit of authenticity. Set against a backdrop of uncertainty and shifting allegiances, the play follows a group of characters whose lives become inextricably intertwined. Through Dakota Silvey's witty and insightful script, the production explores the labels we wear and the challenges of finding our true selves within them.

A Collaborative Masterpiece:

Under the playful direction of Dougie Robbins, a skilled dancer and choreographer, "The Maker" promises to be a visually stunning production. Robbins brings his unique perspective to the stage, translating Silvey's words into a compelling physical performance, using the color spectrum as a powerful metaphor for identity exploration. This marks the second full-length collaboration by Dougie and Dakota following the success of Flight Risk The production is brought to life by a talented ensemble cast featuring the dynamic performances of Eliza Vann, Sam Frye, and Leah Temple Lang. Their nuanced portrayals promise to draw audiences deeply into the emotional core of the play.

The Perfect Stage:

"The Maker" finds its ideal home at the recently renovated AMT Theatre, located at 354 W 45th St, New York, NY. Founded by Producer Al Tapper ("Broadway: The Golden Age") and Artistic Director Tony Sportiello, AMT Theatre is renowned for its commitment to artistic excellence. This vibrant venue provides the perfect backdrop for the play's powerful themes and innovative vision.

Don't Miss Your Chance:

"The Maker" promises to be a must-see theatrical experience. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the AMT Theatre's official website or at the box office. Seating is limited, so early booking is recommended.

