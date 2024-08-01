Kristen Milburn's DEAD AIR to Debut at The Connelly Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristen Milburn's new play, Dead Air, will take the stage at The Connelly Theater as the New Play Residency with SheNYC Arts.

Dead Air is set on October 23, 1962, and follows a group of teenage girls running a radio broadcast during the Cold War. The girls in the Reading High School Radio Club didn't plan on entering a radio competition at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, but push ahead with their broadcast as they contend with what it means to have a literal way to use their voices while stumbling through girlhood and impending destruction.

Dead Air features Leah Del Rosario, Rivers Duggan, Jean Gordon, and Alicia Lion Januzzi.

Dead Air is directed by Hannah Katz. The rest of the team includes Randall Simmons (Line Producer), Maggie Dunn (Stage Manager), Isabel Martin (Costume Design), Katie Brown (Sound Design), Malena Logan (Scenic Design) and Lindsay Alayne Stevens (Lighting Design).

Dead Air will run at The Connelly Theater on August 8 and 10. Tickets are available here, where you can also find the detailed schedule for all SheNYC performances.

This production is developed with the support of 59E59 Theaters.

About the Playwright

Kristen Milburn is the 2024 Resident Playwright with SheNYC Arts. Her plays have been developed with Daisy Theatricals and The Montclair New Works Festival. Her work has been published in Wizards in Space Magazine, The Bookends Review, Cuento Magazine, and others. She won a New Jersey Press Foundation Award for Arts and Entertainment/Critical Writing. She works in television and media.

