Tatiana Birenbaum and Ashley Ryan Bring LET'S BROADWAY Cabaret Series to Rockwood Music Hall This Month

Let's Broadway Showcase Series has been running in New York City for the past seven years, making it one of the longest running cabarets in the city. Produced and directed by Tatiana Birenbaum and Ashley Ryan, Let's Broadway is a monthly show that counts with the presence of amazing performers singing songs from the most diverse themes. From Golden Age to Pop/Rock, every month the show has a different theme. For the first time, Let's Broadway is bringing the show to the well known Rockwood Music Hall this month.

Date: September, 17th

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Rockwood Music Hall (196 Allen St)

Theme: Everything But Broadway

Tickets: Can be purchased online HERE

Let's Broadway - September Cast: Tatiana Birenbaum, Ashley Ryan, Dalita Getzoyan, Danielle Baumann, Katelyn Claxton, Meli Ezcurra, Candice Aldefer, Cassandra Miguel, Joanna Romero, Rosie Garcia, Tobias Arizio, Rachel Phelan, Catalina Baladares and Daniella Cardelli.