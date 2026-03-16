TIME TRAVEL POSTMAN to Debut in New York at The Tank Before Edinburgh Fringe Festival

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Devon Loves ME! Productions will bring their hilarious and heartfelt clown show Time Travel Postman (formerly titled It Was Really Good to Know You) back to New York before it heads back across the pond this summer.

The production opens on April 9th at The Tank NYC, with 6 shows, each scheduled for 7:30PM. Get tickets here.

In Time Travel Postman, directed by Devon Loves ME! co-founder Melissa Ingle, a clown (Sevrin Willinder) needs the audience's help to deliver letters across time and space. He also needs help remembering the defining moments of his own life. Through joyful participation, this engaging show invites audiences to embrace the unexpected, explore the beauty of human connection, and make sure the postman completes his galaxy-spanning paper route.

"It's always Bring Your Friend to Work Day for the postman, and the audience members are always his new friends," said Sevrin Willinder.

The play premiered here in New York City in 2025 before heading across the pond for a celebrated engagement at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Bringing back Time Travel Postman was a natural choice for Devon Loves ME!, as their passion for community-fueled storytelling, unfiltered joy, and finding poignancy in the absurd drives all of their creative work.

Sevrin Willinder and Melissa Ingle created the show together from scratch with the former acting and the latter directing. It includes lighting design by Yang Yu, choreography by Trent Soyster, costume design by Alex Church-Gonzales, and sound design by Sevrin Willinder.