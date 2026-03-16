OSCAR'S RAZOR By Brent Weaver To Debut At Tada! Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Oscar's Razor, a play of horror by playwright Brent Weaver and directed by Cooper Howell. The on-book presentation of this play takes place on April 21st at 7 pm and is part of the 2026 Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC. Performance takes place at TADA Theater.

Ten years after the infamous Ridgeway Razor Murders, a fresh wave of killings unravels the lives of four queer men. At the center is Oscar-the sole survivor of the original murders- who finds himself pulled back into a lethal game where intimacy becomes leverage, power turns erotic, and the line between victim and architect dissolves.

The cast features Tom Holcomb, Tyler Bey, Dylan Thompson, and Samuel Barnes Jaffe.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. w