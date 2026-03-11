Anton Chekhov's THE BEAR Will Come to 124 Bank Street Theater in March

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sereys Company will present "The Bear", the world-famous, wild and witty one-act by Anton Chekhov, translated by Paul Schmidt. The production will start on March 19th 2026 through March 22nd 2026 at 124 Bank Street Theater (120 Bank Street, New York, NY, 10014). Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm.

Recently widowed Yeléna Popóva has sworn eternal devotion to her late husband, shutting herself away in mourning despite his well-known infidelities. Her rigid grief is interrupted by the abrupt arrival of Grigóry Smírnov, a hot-tempered landowner determined to collect a debt owed by her deceased husband. What begins as a tense financial dispute quickly escalates into a battle of wills between two fiercely proud personalities. "The Bear" skewers social conventions, exposes the theatrics of grief and masculinity, and proves that love can erupt in the most unlikely circumstances.

Ana Radice-Morras plays Yeléna Popóva the faithful and passionate young widow who hides her wounded heart behind grief and stubbornness.

Nathan Sereys plays Grigóry Smírnov the uncompromising, brash, and misogynistic landowner in a dire financial situation with nothing to lose.

Rory Lance* plays the sweet and tender Luká, who'd do anything to lift Popóva's mood.

Director Mia Jurkunas says: "Most people dream of directing a Chekhov play and I feel endlessly grateful to have the opportunity to bring one of his plays to life. Especially The Bear, something that is so farcical and clownish which is my preferred medium of storytelling."

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.