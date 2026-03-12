ROMEO AND JULIET Begins Performances at Stag & Lion Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stag & Lion Theatre Company will present Shakespeare's tragic love story ROMEO AND JULIET, starting performances on March 12. Set in Verona during the Italian Renaissance and directed by Joshua Koehn, this beloved classic will feature Henry Frontini as Romeo and Kyra Lewis Gee as Juliet as the star-crossed lovers. With sword fights, clowns, romance, comedy and drama, ROMEO AND JULIET will run through March 22 at 422 West 57th Street.

"What a lot people don't realize is that like most of Shakespeare's tragedies, Romeo and Juliet has a lot of comedy before it turns tragic, just as the comedies have very, very, dark moments,” said Director Joshua Koehn.

The cast features Henry Frontini (Romeo), Kyra Lewis Gee (Juliet), Linus Gelber (Lord Capulet), Heather Lee Rogers (Lady Capulet), Ian Barnes (Lord Montague), Margie Catov (Lady Montague), Gregory Kowlessar (Mercutio), Nicolas Cristino (Benvolio), Tristan Mesmer (Tybalt), Joseph Mosley (Paris), Robert Lee Taylor (Friar Lawrence), Claire Tyers (Nurse), Jasper Hirose (Prince), Charlie McAndrew (Chorus & Apothecary) and Richard Grande, Tyler Malinauskas, Tom Burke, Anthony Jackson, Jessa Schinske, and Madeline Naylor (Ensemble).

ROMEO AND JULIET will feature sets by William English and Joshua Koehn with lighting and sound by Isabella Iorio.

BIOS:

JOSHUA KOEHN (Director). He is an actor, director, producer, and founder of Stag & Lion Theatre Company. Since 2012 Stag & Lion has been bringing classic theatre, from Shakespeare to Shaw, to New York. In the past 14 years he has produced and directed over 50 shows with a strong recurring ensemble as well as new and upcoming talent. His vision is to bring classic works alive by going backwards to the roots and present them with traditional methods for a clear and lively retelling. Currently the company has resided in the Trinity Church of West 57th for the past 6 years in a theatre they designed and built themselves--an Elizabethan style theatre in the heart of Manhattan.

HENRY FRONTINI (Romeo) is an actor and producer based in NYC and LA. Selected acting credits include Leartes (Hamlet - Stag and Lion Theatre Co.), Seamus and Patrick (A Matter of Faith), Lucentio (The Taming of the Shrew), Adam and Stephen (Chiara Atiks Five Times in One Night). Film credits include Henry (The Afters), David Heffield (The Writer - Award winning short film), Olly (Family Therapy - Laundrymen Productions), SMILE (ESPN Film). Producing credits include ‘Scott and Zelda at Home' and ‘Black Lake' (Currently in post production). Henry is Represented by Robert Stein Management and graduated from William Esper Studios full time program in 2022.

KYRA LEWIS GEE (Juliet) is an actor and singer based in NYC. She hails from a small farm in upstate New York, where she grew up milking cows and singing with her family. After Romeo & Juliet, she will be headed to Plymouth, MA, to perform in Priscilla Beach Theatre's production of 9 to 5. Selected acting credits include Lou Salomé (Nietzsche: A New Musical), Enola Holmes (Enola Holmes, international tour), Grace Poole (Jane Eyre), Proteus (Two Gentlemen of Verona), and Jo Galloway (A Few Good Men). Kyra is a graduate of Yale University, where she double majored in Evolutionary Biology and Theatre Studies.

STAG & LION THEATRE COMPANY. Currently the company has resided in the Trinity Church of West 57th for the past six years in a theatre they designed and built themselves--an Elizabethan style theatre in the heart of Manhattan. They bring a long lost style back to theatre-- In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant with a life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. Stag and Lion does not think the audience should be regulated to sitting in the dark, but to be in our world with us. Their stage is wooden with amber lights that transports audiences back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Audiences will laugh at their clowns, get angry at their villains, sigh with their lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings. Stag & Lion has produced over 40 classical dramas using traditional methods on their Elizabethan wooden stage and they are known for clear and precise productions, helping audiences understand and appreciate Shakespeare better.

ROMEO AND JULIET runs March 12 to March 22 at Stag and Lion Theatre Company at 422 West 57th Street.