Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announce 2nd Annual Dr R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Contest

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company (PCTC) announces a call for new full-length plays. After a very gratifying process last season, the Company will again accept submissions of full-length scripts which will then be adjudicated by a team of company members and accomplished playwrights (last years playwrights included Naomi Wallace, Emily Mann and Betty Shamieh).

The winner be notified in September and will be awarded a $500 Prize, as well as a rehearsed Equity, staged reading in NYC. The play selected in second place is awarded $100 and third place receives a $50 award.

This season the Company is interested in plays that address the myriad of topics which speak to social justice and propagation of civil society. We are particularly interested in scripts that employ unique methods of storytelling.

Playwrights interested in submitting their work for this competition will send the completed play by July 31st 2019 to 2019PCTC@gmail.com . as well as a processing fee of $35 which can be paid through our pay pal account. paypal.me/AmericanCandy2018/35 Please provide proof of payment with submission. A screenshot or receipt may be attached.





