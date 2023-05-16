Original Cast Album For SOPHIE SUCKS FACE is Available Now

Sophie will next be performing "Sophie Sucks Face" at MITU580 on June 1st and 2nd.

Original Cast Album For SOPHIE SUCKS FACE is Available Now

The original cast album for Sophie Zucker's one woman musical "Sophie Sucks Face" is currently available to listen on Spotify. Music and lyrics are written by Sophie Zucker ("The Daily Show", Apple TV's "Dickinson") and produced by James Lambros a.k.a. Jimmy Lit.

"I decided to record an album for "Sophie Sucks Face," my one woman musical about a girl who hooks up with her cousin, mostly because after people saw the show, they'd ask me where they could listen to the music and I'd have to be like "nowhere." As a former musical theater girl, I've always wanted to be part of an original cast recording, so thank you to James Lambros (who produced the album) for making my dreams come true. Some of the songs make more sense in context, but they're all bops! It's like how people listened to the Hamilton soundtrack before they'd ever seen the show. You can still get into it. I have no problem comparing my show to Hamilton because Lin Manuel and I went to the same high school. What I'm saying is my show is the next Hamilton. And if you're confused about the plot, my DMs are open."

"Sophie Sucks Face" is a raucous new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations. When Sophie accidentally hooks up with her cousin, she must decide to shun him or seduce him at the next family gathering. Audiences have called the one-woman show a modern evolution of the greatest Jewish comediennes, invoking Barbra Streisand, Elaine May, and Gilda Radner.

Sophie will next be performing "Sophie Sucks Face" at MITU580 on June 1st and 2nd.



