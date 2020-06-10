Origin Theatre to Present BLOOMSDAY BREAKFAST Online
A colorful bouquet of singers, actors and luminaries from New York and the Island of Ireland are taking part in a uniquely trans-Atlantic online version of Origin Theatre's annual immersive Bloomsday Breakfast, co-hosted with Bloom's Tavern in Midtown Manhattan. This special edition of New York's only site-specific Bloomsday breakfast mixes readings from "Ulysses," musical interludes, and special messages about the enduring meaning of Joyce's masterwork and of cities like Dublin and New York going back more than a century. The hour-long show, featuring staged and remotely accessed online pre-recorded appearances and performances, will air on Tuesday June 16 at 11am EST on www.origintheatre.org, and www.facebook.com/origintheatrecompany
Appearing in this unique production are: the actors Una Clancy; Gina Costigan; Terry Donnelly; Rosemary Fine; Sean Gormley; Kate Kennon; Jo Kinsella; Malachy McCourt; Brenda Meaney; Mick Mellamphy; Paula Nance; Aidan Redmond; Colin Ryan; Daniel Shea; Sarah Street; Fiona Walsh, the writers: Colin Broderick; Colum McCann; and Sadhbh Walshe, and the singers/musicians: Gregory Harrington; David O'Leary; Niamh Hyland; Mary Courtney and Cathy Maguire. Musical interludes are staged by the Irish folk-rock troubadour Alan Gogarty and the actor and singer Eoin Cannon (West End in "The Woman in White," Riverdance (as lead male singer in their European tour) and in the world tour of "Beauty and the Beast" as Beast.
"Origin's 7th Bloom... @ Bloom's Tavern of Course!" -- produced by Origin Theatre Company... a grand tradition since 2014, commemorates the Dublin summer morning chronicled in James Joyce's landmark novel "Ulysses," which takes place in a single day, June 16, 1904.
James Joyce first serialized "Ulysses" beginning in 1918. Considered a masterpiece of modernism, it was banned in the U.S. before the book was published in its entirety in France in 1922. Bloomsday observances around the world date back to 1924, five short years after the last world pandemic.
Supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs through their Emigrant Services Program, and produced by Origin Theatre Company, "Origin's 7th Bloom... @ Bloom's Tavern of Course!" will be broadcast on Facebook live on Tuesday June 16 at 11am EST. For information on how to take part in the celebration to www.origintheatre.org
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs