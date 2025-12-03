THE GREAT CHRISTMAS TREE to be Presented at The Heights Players

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Heights Players will bring holiday magic to life with The Great Christmas Tree, a delightful musical adventure perfect for families. Written by Hilary Goldman and Kevin McAuley with music by Kevin McAuley and directed by Amanda Briskin-Wallace, this enchanting production celebrates imagination, friendship, and the joy of being yourself.

The Great Christmas Tree follows Olivia, a little kid with a BIG imagination who sometimes feels different from her classmates. When her class is assigned to write a holiday tale together, Olivia finds herself alone with the classroom Christmas tree - until a sprinkle of holiday magic pulls her inside! Suddenly, she's in a wondrous land of walking, talking ornaments. With help from her new friends, including candy canes, turtle doves, bells, and more, Olivia must find her way home. Along the journey, she discovers the true meaning of friendship and learns to embrace what makes her special.

Director Amanda Briskin-Wallace brings this heartwarming story to life with a cast that includes Hannah Weaver as Olivia, Alyson Ryan as Mrs. Scramaldi/Lights, Alexander Salerno as Alesander/Turtle Dove 1, Ozzy Dickson as Ozzy/Turtle Dove 2, Rachel Hering as Rachel/Ball, Mariela Flor Olivo as Mariela/Homemade, Victor Gorlach as Victor/Candycane, and Cynthia Johnson as Cynthia/Bell/Snowman.

Filled with catchy songs, colorful characters, and a message about finding ourselves, The Great Christmas Tree is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with the whole family.

Performance Details: The Great Christmas Tree will be presented on Saturdays, December 6 and December 20 at NOON and 2:00 p.m. at The Heights Players, 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn Heights.