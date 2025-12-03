Kirk Lynn's THE FIRST LINE OF DANTE'S INFERNO To Have World Premiere At La MaMa

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La MaMa will present a Shadowed Forest Production World Premiere of The First Line of Dante's Inferno by Kirk Lynn (The Cold Record and The Method Gun with Rude Mechs; What Happens Later with Meg Ryan), directed by Christian Parker at La MaMa's The Downstairs Theatre, February 5-22, 2026.

The First Line of Dante's Inferno is a surprising, funny, feral path into nature following the story of Ann Espinoza, who sets off into the remote corners of a state forest in search of her missing sister Carol. Carol left her whole life behind, but seems not to want to be found. Two unusual park rangers show up and complicate matters. There are strange noises in the woods. Is someone out there? Told in shifting perspectives, the play reveals what can happen when you really let yourself go.

Performances will take place on: Thursday, February 5 at 8pm; Friday, February 6 at 8pm (Press Preview); Saturday, February 7 at 6pm (Opening Night); Sunday, February 8 at 4pm; Thursday, February 12 at 8pm; Friday, February 13 at 8pm; Saturday, February 14 at 6pm; Sunday, February 15 at 4pm; Monday, February 16 at 8pm; Thursday, February 19 at 8pm; Friday, February 20 at 8pm; Saturday, February 21 at 6pm; Sunday, February 22 at 4pm.

Tickets (10 for $10 / $25 students & seniors / $35 General / $50 Support the Artists) are available for advance purchase at www.lamama.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.