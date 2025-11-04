Miles Moon to be Featured in TO THE MOON Fundraiser at Meaux Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, November 14th, join Off The Lane at Meaux Space in Chelsea for To The Moon, an interactive concert and fundraiser featuring rising Pop/R&B artist Miles Moon. It's going to be an evening full of music, connection, and cosmic vibes, all in support of their 2026 season and the incredible emerging artists we champion each year.

The night kicks off with a cocktail hour from 7 PM-8 PM, complete with themed drinks, light bites, and a silent online and in-person auction where you can bid on creative experiences, artwork, and more.

Then at 8 PM, we'll gather under the (metaphorical) stars for a live concert with Miles Moon, a dynamic, soulful performer who knows how to make a room feel electric. Miles is all about connection, and throughout the night there'll be chances for audience participation and spontaneous moments of magic (depending on your ticket tier, you might even share a song with him!).

It's the kind of evening where music brings people together, laughter fills the room, and the energy feels just a little bit otherworldly. Special shout out to our incredible sponsors: We Are Volume, Herb n' Peach, Minus L, Hatch Creative Studio, Mustard Lane, LDK Productions, Next Stop Creatives, The Murder Mystery Company, Uproar Theatrics, Fishwife, Calloway Productions, and Lisa Bettencourt Photography.

Every ticket helps Off The Lane keep doing what we do best: supporting emerging artists as they find their voices, create new work, and build lasting careers in the arts.

To The Moon is our chance to celebrate that mission together and toast to all the bright stars in our creative community. So grab a friend, snag your ticket, and get ready for a night that's truly out of this world. ?