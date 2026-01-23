Chris Ikner's SOMEONE ELSE to be Presented at New York Theatre Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Someone Else, a new play written and directed by Chris Ikner, will be presented as part of the New York Theatre Festival on February 3, 4, and 7.

Physically developed through an ensemble-driven rehearsal process, Someone Else is an intimate, physically rooted exploration of memory, identity, and the selves we leave behind and the ones that refuse to let us go. Featuring a minimalist design and a stripped-down aesthetic, the production centers the body as a primary storytelling instrument, allowing movement, breath, and spatial relationships to carry emotional weight alongside text.

The production's movement language has been developed in collaboration with Movement Director Alyssa Fuhrman, whose work helps the ensemble build a shared physical vocabulary that reflects the play's emotional stakes. Chairs, stillness, and proximity become living elements of the storytelling, transforming the rehearsal room into an active emotional landscape.

Moments of vulnerability are guided by Intimacy Coordinator Nick Hrutkay, whose intimacy-forward process ensures that trust, consent, and clarity remain central to the work. This approach allows the actors to engage fully with the material while maintaining an ethically grounded and supportive rehearsal environment.

At its core, Someone Else is a love story, not between two people, but between a man and the version of himself he finally allows to exist. It is theatre that understands desire as powerful, complicated, and deeply human and treats memory not as nostalgia, but as something alive. Something that moves through the body and demands to be acknowledged. The result is an emotionally rigorous and deeply human theatrical experience. Performance Dates: February 3, 4, and 7 at Teatro LATEA