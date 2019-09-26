Magnet Theater To Host The 11th Annual New York Musical Improv Festival In Spring 2020

Magnet Theater is thrilled to announce that The New York Musical Improv Festival (NYMIF) is returning for its eleventh year on March 12-15, 2020 at 254 W. 29th Street, ground floor (between 7th and 8th Avenues), NYC.

The 11th Annual New York Musical Improv Festival is accepting applications from musical improv teams and performers of all sizes and genres of musical improv from October 2 through November 4, 2019. Those interested in submitting their group, duo, or solo acts for consideration can apply through the online application by visiting www.nymif.com.

For the past 11 years, hundreds of performers from as far as Paris, Austin TX, Baltimore, Boston, Cambridge, Chicago, Delray Beach FL, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and as close as Broadway, NYC have converged on the Magnet Theater stage to create fully improvised musical performances - ranging from traditional musical theatre fare to adrenaline-pumping rap battles.

Past ensembles have included Baby Wants Candy, North Coast, Your Love Our Musical, The Improvised Sondheim Project and the cast and band from Broadway's "Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson" and members of Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Magnet Theater is recognized as the center for musical improv study and performance in the U.S.

One of New York's top comedy destinations since 2005, Magnet Theater offers shows seven nights a week as well as a full schedule of classes in improv, sketch, musical improv, storytelling and more. For info, visit www.magnettheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You