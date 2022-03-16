Lance Ringel Becomes Two-time Lammy And Foreword Indies Award Finalist

Lance Ringel's most recent novel, Floridian Nights, has been named a Finalist for both a 2022 Lambda Literary Award and a Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award. The announcements were made even as Ringel's new play, Flash/Frozen, continues its run at Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York City.

Ringel thus becomes a two-time finalist for both awards. Last year, his debut novel Flower of Iowa was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award (colloquially known as the Lammys) in the same category for which Floridian Nights is nominated this year, Gay Romance. And Flower of Iowa was the Gold Winner in last year's Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards for the War & Military Fiction category. Floridian Nights breaks ground with this year's INDIES nomination, which comes in the Romance category - a rare achievement for a novel with a gay male relationship at its center.

Floridian Nights centers on a gay widower who contends with

bereavement and new love against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic in 1988 New York and Florida. The widely acclaimed Flower of Iowa, an epic love story between two soldiers in the First World War, won additional book awards across a variety of categories. In Ringel's play Flash/Frozen, currently running at Theatre Row through March 20, the fates of two young men collide in a drama based on true events surrounding the tragic 1961 plane crash that took the lives of the U.S. Figure Skating Team.

The Lambda Literary Awards were created over thirty years ago to recognize the crucial role that LGBTQ writers play in shaping the world. The Lammys celebrate the very best in LGBTQ literature. The Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards honor the very best of independent publishing each year.

Tickets for Flash/Frozen are available at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/flash-frozen/, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Both Floridian Nights and Flower of Iowa are available from a wide variety of online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. For more information, visit https://www.lanceringel.com.