John Fisher's WING WALKER to Play Pangea NYC This Month
The performance will take place on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation of WING WALKER, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:00pm EST at Pangea NYC, 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.
The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in New York City!
He's a dare devil and a hero. And he's completely in love. Take to the skies with the Great Bacon Saltine. He'll sweep you off your feet and into the skies. WING WALKER is a song and dance solo extravaganza.
All previous E.S.P. performances are available at www.JohnFisher.biz.
BIO:
John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War and Escape! live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.
For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214127®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F69810?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
For more information, visit: http://www.pangeanyc.com/show/cabaret-room-wing-walker-conceived-and-performed-by-john-fisher-700pm/
December 9, 2022
Kiln Theatre has announced a two-week extension for Zadie Smith's critically acclaimed smash-hit The Wife of Willesden due to public demand – now running at Kiln Theatre until Saturday 11 February 2023. Directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham, the production sees Clare Perkins reprising her role as Alvita.
STEALING MONA LISA Comes to Theater For The New City This Month
December 9, 2022
August 21, 1911, wasn't just another day at the Louvre in Paris. Security guards discovered that the Mona Lisa, at a time when art work was being photographed, was missing. Who took the Mona Lisa? The cry spread across newspapers and nations.
The Sixth Annual Chanukahstravaganza Comes to Littlefield This Month
December 8, 2022
Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the sixth year in a row, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be gelt. Lots of gelt. Tons of it.
Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11
December 7, 2022
On Sunday December 11 at 2pm, there will be a presentation of the winners of the first David A. Einhorn Playwriting Prize The event will be held at the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd Street. The event will run 90 minutes and include readings of the 1st and 2nd prize winners, some words about David Einhorn, and a talkback on the topics addressed by the plays.
Off-Brand Opera Presents CAROUSEL, December 10 & 11
December 7, 2022
Off-Brand Opera returns this fall with a fresh take on Carousel, the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Carousel will be presented with a fresh take on the classic work, featuring performers from a variety of artistic backgrounds in restaurant Bella Ciao's intimate basement cabaret space.