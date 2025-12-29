Playful Substance Will Host Virtual Open House For Flagship Writers’ Group

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playful Substance will host a virtual open house for its flagship Writers’ Group, inviting playwrights and screenwriters to learn more about the company’s ongoing peer-to-peer development model. The open house will provide an overview of the group’s structure, membership-based approach, and available artist services. The event is designed for writers at all stages of their careers who are seeking long-term community and creative support.

Playful Substance’s Writers’ Groups have operated continuously since 2017 and are structured around an artist-driven membership model rather than a traditional class or workshop format. Participants are not required to submit work samples or complete an application, and goals and deadlines are determined by the writers themselves. Members may take part in online work sprints, developmental readings with full casts, community events featuring their work, collaborative projects, and opportunities to submit plays for full production.

The virtual open house will also offer attendees the option to schedule a free 15-minute Story Skills Consultation with Bree O'Connor, Playful Substance’s artistic director and group facilitator. Additional information about the organization’s full range of artist services is available through its official website. Playful Substance is based in New York City and focuses on supporting introspection, collaboration, and connection through story.