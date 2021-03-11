Face to Face Films Presents I AM SABRINA by Anthony Laura

Face to Face Films will present a new zoom-reading written by artistic director, Anthony Laura and featuring Rheanna Salazar. I Am Sabrina is a piece that shines a light on the cult of cyber celebrity. Sabrina Bright - in the guise of her YouTube alter ego, Hope Phillips, utilizes her internet fame to help members of the LGBTQ community to come out. The only problem is Sabrina hasn't come out in her own life.

This workshop will be presented Saturday March 13 @ 2:00 p.m. on Face to Face Films YouTube channel and on its Facebook

A Q/A will follow!