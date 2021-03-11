Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Face to Face Films Presents I AM SABRINA by Anthony Laura

This workshop will be presented Saturday March 13 @ 2:00 p.m. on Face to Face Films YouTube channel and on its Facebook.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Face to Face Films Presents I AM SABRINA by Anthony Laura

Face to Face Films will present a new zoom-reading written by artistic director, Anthony Laura and featuring Rheanna Salazar. I Am Sabrina is a piece that shines a light on the cult of cyber celebrity. Sabrina Bright - in the guise of her YouTube alter ego, Hope Phillips, utilizes her internet fame to help members of the LGBTQ community to come out. The only problem is Sabrina hasn't come out in her own life.

This workshop will be presented Saturday March 13 @ 2:00 p.m. on Face to Face Films YouTube channel and on its Facebook

A Q/A will follow!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Triple Threat Mug
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles
Interactive Online Murder Mystery WHODUNNIT AT THE COLISEUM? Announced Photo

Interactive Online Murder Mystery WHODUNNIT AT THE COLISEUM? Announced

The Canadian Opera Company Announces SPRING BREAK AT THE COC: EXPLORING NEW OPERA Photo

The Canadian Opera Company Announces SPRING BREAK AT THE COC: EXPLORING NEW OPERA

Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELL Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors' Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Boston Ballet Presents BB@YOURHOME: THE ART OF CLASSICAL BALLET Photo

Boston Ballet Presents BB@YOURHOME: THE ART OF CLASSICAL BALLET


More Hot Stories For You

  • Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2021 Lineup
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Delaware's REP Presents ARSENIC AND OLD LACE
  • Possum Point Players Set Auditions For Two Productions