Cast Set for THE FIRST LINE OF DANTE'S INFERNO at La MaMa

La MaMa and Shadowed Forest Productions revealed the full cast and creative team for their World Premiere of The First Line of Dante's Inferno by Kirk Lynn, directed by Christian Parker at La MaMa's The Downstairs Theatre, February 5-22, 2026.

The First Line of Dante's Inferno is a surprising, funny, feral path into nature following the story of Ann Espinoza, who sets off into the remote corners of a state forest in search of her missing sister Carol. Carol left her whole life behind, but seems not to want to be found. Two unusual park rangers show up and complicate matters. There are strange noises in the woods. Is someone out there? Told in shifting perspectives, the play reveals what can happen when you really let yourself go.

The cast will feature Kellie Overbey* (The Coast of Utopia on Broadway; Drama Desk nominee for Sleeping Rough with Page 73), Evan Sibley* (The Orphan of Zhao with Ma-Yi Theatre), and Greg Stuhr* (Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway; Larry David's Fish in the Dark) with Lighting Design by Zach Blane (Suicide, Incorporated with Roundabout Theatre), Scenic Design by Lauren Helpern (A Funny Thing Happened... with MCC/Geffen), Costume Design by Theresa Squire (Blasted at Soho Rep; The Lieutenant of Inishmore with Atlantic Theatre/Broadway), and Sound Design by Bart Fasbender (Lonely Planet with Keen Company; Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson on Broadway). Casting was by David Caparelliotis of Caparelliotis Casting. *Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Performances will take place on: Thursday, February 5 at 8pm, Friday, February 6 at 8pm (Press Preview), Saturday, February 7 at 6pm (Opening Night), Sunday, February 8 at 4pm, Thursday, February 12 at 8pm, Friday, February 13 at 8pm, Saturday, February 14 at 6pm, Sunday, February 15 at 4pm, Monday, February 16 at 8pm, Thursday, February 19 at 8pm, Friday, February 20 at 8pm, Saturday, February 21 at 6pm, Sunday, February 22 at 4pm.

Tickets (10 for $10 / $25 students & seniors / $35 General / $50 Support the Artists) are available for advance purchase at www.lamama.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Shadowed Forest is an ephemeral, multi-generational company of theatre-makers determined to lead audiences into a shared experience of wonderment, surprise, and delight. This is their debut production.

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 64th Season, LA MAMA NOW, focuses on creating solidarity and building community, exploring ways to build connections for cross-sector coalition and invite artists, activists, organizers and community members into the creative process