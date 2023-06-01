Broadway Dreams Launches 2023 Summer Intensive Tour IMMERSE YOURSELF

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President), a leading non-profit performing arts training program, is kicking off its 2023 Summer Intensive Tour “Immerse Yourself” this week in Nashville, TN.

The organization is known for its unique brand of intensive musical theater training and master classes taught by the theater industry's biggest stars and most influential creatives. The tour will offer intensives in twelve U.S. cities as well as London and Europa Park in Rust, Germany. Throughout the weeklong intensives, rising stars in each city will participate in masterclasses focusing on acting, vocal performance, and dance. The program will culminate in public performances – dynamic Broadway-style cabarets held in both large and intimate venues, allowing students to perform alongside their Broadway idols. In addition to the performance opportunities, each student will have a private audition before a panel of Broadway directors, choreographers, music directors, and leading casting directors who will provide valuable feedback throughout the process. Registration is still open in most cities, offering aspiring performers the chance to learn from the best in the industry and take their skills to the next level. For more information, or to register, click here.

“We are ecstatic to be back on the road this summer with our biggest Summer Intensive tour yet,” said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Founder and President. “At Broadway Dreams, we are passionate about discovering, fostering, and propelling the next generation of musical theater stars. Our programs offer young artists unparalleled opportunities to connect with top industry professionals and decision-makers, which has resulted in numerous breakthroughs for our students. With Dreamers in 19 of the 32 currently running shows on Broadway, Broadway Dreams takes immense pride in shaping the future of musical theater.”

“Our 2023 Broadway Dreams season theme is Immerse Yourself,” said Nicholas Rodriguez, Broadway Dreams Artistic Director. “After spending nearly 2 years at a distance and on Zoom, we want to dive head first into the collaborative experience. We're inspired by immersive theater, big bold ideas, thinking outside of the box, and creating in unique spaces. We are thrilled to bring a diverse group of talented, innovative, creative and cutting edge artists to collaborate with students across the country and abroad.”

The 2023 Summer Intensive Tour will launch at Belmont University in Nashville, TN (through June 3) before continuing on to School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School in Atlanta, GA (June 4 - 10), Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts in Salt Lake City, UT (June 19 - 24), Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA (June 25 - 27), Enlightened Theatrics in Salem, OR (July 3 - 9), Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH (July 16 - 21), The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, TX (July 17 - 21), Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (July 23 - 28), Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington, DE (July 30 - August 5), Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC (July 29 - August 5), Florida Children's Theatre in Fort Lauderdale, FL (August 6 - 12), RWS Studios in New York City (August 19 - 24), RWS Studios in London, England (August 21 - 25), and Europa Park in Rust, Germany (August 27 - September 2).

Joining Broadway Dreams' Founder and President, Annette Tanner; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez (Company); and Director of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman, CSA (The Telsey Office), is an impressive roster of Broadway Dreams faculty, including directors, choreographers, and performers such as Emmy Award nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Tony Award nominees Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), and Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square), along with Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice: The Musical), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical), Hailee Kaleem Wright (Paradise Square), writer and composer, Douglas Tappin (I Dream), Melody Mills (Bring it On: The Musical), Jason Goldston (Jagged Little Pill), musical director Charlie Alterman (Pippin), David Eggers (In Transit), Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten!), Tyler Hanes (Cats), Mariah Lyttle (Bad Cinderella), Samantha Sturm (My Fair Lady), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Max Reed (Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark), Otis Sallid (The Piano Lesson), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Christopher Hanke (How to Succeed…), Nick Adams (Fire Island, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn), Matthew Lee Robinson (Atlantis), Alexa Green (Wicked), Greg Haney (Hamilton), The Telsey Office casting director, Rashad Naylor, and more.

In addition to Broadway Dreams' traditional workshops and master classes, participants in the Atlanta intensive will have the unique opportunity to work on material from a new musical entitled 1994 with book, music and lyrics by Sidney Dupont, who also serves as the director for the piece, additional lyrics by Hailee Kaleem Wright, associate direction by Amy Marie Seidel, and choreography by Chloe O. Davis. Students in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas will work on a second new work entitled, Diva with book, music and lyrics by Douglas Tappin.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year, drawing on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community, inspiring students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to-date awarded more than $1.5M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018. The 2022 Showcase featured 52 students from cities across the United States, Kenya, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Brazil.

Established by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation (“Broadway Dreams”) empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, with a focus on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who: assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be; teach student practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Alice Farquhar, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Nanci Lewis, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Victoria Morris, Alex Newell, Suzanne Rehl, Chris Roberts, Jerry Schiano, Ryan Stana, Lynne Latham Slear and Ivan Williams.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes General Manager, RRR Creative / Ryan Ratelle; Artistic Director, Nicholas Rodriguez; Director of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman; Director of Development, Joe Finocchario; Director of Advancement, Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw; Creative & Marketing Director, Drew Padrutt; Company Manager, Yuvin Lee; and Executive Assistant, Mackenzie Messick.

For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit BroadwayDreams.org.