Amy Beth Williams Reprises A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Don't Tell Mama

Hanson and 2-Time Bistro Award Winner, Amy Beth Williams, will reprise her show, A Thousand Beautiful Things, this fall, opening Saturday, Oct. 9th at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street. The wide-ranging repertoire features music from Ahrens and Flaherty, Rufus Wainwright, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Annie Lennox, Leslie Bricusse, and more.She will be supported by Ian Herman on Piano, Ritt Henn on bass and Peter Sachon on Cello.

The show is directed by Tanya Moberly. Performances are Oct. 9th at 8PM, Oct 24th at 4PM, November 3rd at 7PM and November 18th at 7PM. Tickets can be reserved at https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6317-amy-beth-williams-a-thousand-beautiful-things-10-9-21. Alternatively, call: 646.637.2806 after 4PM. Do not make show reservations on OpenTable (That is for the restaurant only). Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM, serving a full bar and food, as well.