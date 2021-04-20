92Y Resumes In-Person Theater for Young Audiences With ADVENTURE TO NEVERLAND

Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbelle, and Captain Hook as you fly away on a joyous journey to Neverland and an unforgettable adventure! Told boldly in dance by a company of four, this original 35-minute theatrical celebration highlights magical moments in movement.

Directed and Choreographed by Megan DoyleText by Jeffrey Sanzel

Performers:Melissa HuntNicole MayesRachel SnyderChelsey Storteboom

Dance Captain: Chelsey Storteboom

Performance stream available for three days from date of broadcast. The event is suitable for the whole family, but suggested for ages 4 and up.