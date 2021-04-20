Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92Y Resumes In-Person Theater for Young Audiences With ADVENTURE TO NEVERLAND

Performers: Melissa Hunt, Nicole Mayes, Rachel Snyder, and Chelsey Storteboom.

Apr. 20, 2021  
Join Peter Pan, Tinkerbelle, and Captain Hook as you fly away on a joyous journey to Neverland and an unforgettable adventure! Told boldly in dance by a company of four, this original 35-minute theatrical celebration highlights magical moments in movement.

Directed and Choreographed by Megan Doyle
Text by Jeffrey Sanzel

Dance Captain: Chelsey Storteboom

Performance stream available for three days from date of broadcast. The event is suitable for the whole family, but suggested for ages 4 and up.

Read their safety protocols before attending in-person performances. Please note that negative COVID-19 test/proof of vaccination is NOT required for these performances since audience capacity is below 100 people.
This event is part of 92Y's Almost Home: A Spring Reunion Season, which also includes in-person classical concerts and literary readings. Learn more here.


