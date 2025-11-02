Video: First Look at Gingold Theatrical Group's PYGMALION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get your first look at the Gingold Theatrical Group's off- Broadway production of Pygmalion, running at Theatre Row’s Theater 5 November 2 through 22.

This highly theatrical staging, adapted and directed by David Staller, draws inspiration from the iconic, whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld. As Hirschfeld's illustrations celebrated theatrical identity with flair and clarity, this adaptation revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring how we construct identity and what it costs to be "seen."



Pygmalion stars Synnøve Karlsen (BBC's "Miss Austin," Netflix's "Medici") in her New York theatrical debut, as Eliza Doolittle, and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins, with Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The play is adapted and directed by David Staller.



The production features scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, prop design by Seth Tyler Black, and sound design by Julian Evans. Aurora Productions is the production manager, and Geoff Josselson is the casting director.

The performance schedule is: Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 2pm & 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks will take place after each Sunday performance.