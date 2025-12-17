Photos: PREDICTOR Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday, December 14th the cast and crew of Predictor celebrated the show's Off-Broadway Premiere at The AMT Theater (354 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036). Check out photos of the event.

The new play by Jennifer Blackmer, directed by Alex Keegan, is about the real-life inventor Meg Crane, who, in 1968, turned a paperclip box and a spark of defiance into one of the most revolutionary inventions of the 20th century—the home pregnancy test.

The cast features Caitlin Kinnunen (Tony nominee for The Prom), Jes Washington (White Woman, Black Boy at Theater Row with director Austin Pendleton), Lauren Molina (John Doyle’s Sweeney Todd; Rock of Ages at New World Stages/Broadway), April Ortiz (In the Heights on Broadway/National Tour), John Leonard Thompson (Boardwalk Empire), Eric Tabach (Seagull: True Story with En Garde Arts), Nick Piacente (Goldie, Max, and Milk at 59E59), Adrienne Wells (the ripple, the wave that carried me home with Yale Rep), and Jose Maria Aguila (A Legendary Romance at Williamstown Theatre Festival). The creative team includes Scenic Design by Cat Raynor (FISH with Signature Theatre), Costume Design by Alicia Austin (Stargazers with Page73; You Will Get Sick at Roundabout), Lighting Design by Zach Blane (Suicide, Incorporated at Roundabout), Sound Design by Daniela Hart (Happy Life with The Hearth; Pleasure Machine with Colt Coeur), Noel Nichols (First Down at 59E59), and Bailey Trierweiler (Becoming Eve at NYTW) from Uptown Works NYC with Assistant Director Sarah Shapiro (Leave if No Response at The Tank), and Production Stage Manager Hethyr Verhoef (Show/Boat: A River with Target Margin/Under the Radar).

Performances will run through January 18, 2026.

Photo Credit: Katie Mae Horne



Director Alex Keegan

Meg Crane and playwright Jennifer Blackmer

Caitlin Kinnunen and Meg Crane

Inventor Meg Crane

The cast of Predictor

The cast of Predictor with Meg Crane