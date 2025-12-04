Vampire Pop Opera BLOOD/LOVE Will Open Off-Broadway in February

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new original musical BLOOD/LOVE will make its way off-Broadway this spring. Blood/Love will begin performances at Theater 555 on Friday, February 13, 2026 and is scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 for a limited run through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), BLOOD/LOVE is a new original musical written by Carey Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Sharpe will also play the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke with music supervision by Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders) and music direction by Ben Covello. The design team includes set design by Emmy Award winner Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), costume design by Alex & Juli Abene, lighting design by five time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (The Heart of Rock n Roll), sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown), projection design by Tony Award winner 59 Studio (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), and prop design by Lauren Page Russell (Our Town). Casting by Peter Dunn & Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical. Additional casting will be shared at a later date.

She’s the world’s first vampire. For a thousand years, she ruled the night. Now, she’s thirsty for more.

Step inside the seductive world of BLOOD/LOVE, New York’s new pop opera that transforms the classic vampire tale into an ultra-contemporary theatrical extravaganza. Under the sultry lights of a nightclub, The Crimson, the former queen of the underworld searches for an existence beyond eternal bloodshed. But her endless night changes when she meets a mortal soul with his own devilish secret.

Brought to sumptuous life from one of the creative minds behind Masquerade and two acclaimed choreographers from Dancing with the Stars, this new musical experience intoxicates the senses. With a blood-pumping original score and cinematic spectacle, BLOOD/LOVE surrounds you with an atmosphere so decadent, even the undead feel fiercely alive.