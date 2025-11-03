 tracker
Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Synnøve Karlsen makes her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle in Shaw’s classic, directed by David Staller.

Nov. 03, 2025
Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting the classic play, Pygmalion. The five-week limited engagement continues at Theatre Row’s Theater 5 through November 22. 

The production stars Synnøve Karlsen (BBC’s Miss Austin, Netflix’s Medici) in her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins. They will be joined by Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The adaptation and direction are by David Staller.

Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, highly entertaining play that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This staging draws inspiration from the whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw enthusiast whose legendary caricatures captured Broadway with flair and vitality. Like Hirschfeld’s drawings, this production revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring what it costs to be “seen.”

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Isaiah Josiah, Pamela Singleton and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Teresa Avia Lim, Carson Elrod Mark Evans, Matt Wolpe and Lizan Mitchell

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Wolpe and Lizan Mitchell

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Carson Elrod

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Carson Elrod

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans and Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans and Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans and Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans, Synnøve Karlsen, and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Mark Evans, Synnøve Karlsen, and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Teresa Avia Lim

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Teresa Avia Lim

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
David Staller (Director)

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Wolpe

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Wolpe

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Teresa Avia Lim, Mark Evans Synnøve Karlsen, Lizan Mitchell, Matt Wolpe and Carson Elrod

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
David Staller joins with the cast- Teresa Avia Lim, Mark Evans Synnøve Karlsen, Lizan Mitchell, Matt Wolpe and Carson Elrod

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lenny Wolpe and Matt Wolpe and their wives Susie Wolpe and Leah Read

 Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Isaiah Josiah (Managing Producer)

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emily McGill

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Joe Grizanzio

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
David Staller (Director)

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Tyler Danhaus (Production Stage Manager), Tala Musterman (Assistant Stage Manager) and Dan Bass

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jim Eckere and Mark Renfrow

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Sharon Frasier Fenniman and James A Fenninman

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Barbara Goldstein Amster and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Diane Beck, Rafi Levavy and Diane Littwin

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Katherine Eastman and Dan Eastman (Al Hirschfeld Foundation)

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Barbara Ross, Perry Paper and Elizabeth Small

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Pamela Singleton Elizabeth Jackson and Mary Henninger

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
April Hahn

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Cori Gardner

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Stefin Woolever and David Douglas

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Sam Kopel abd Sari Scheer

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lisa R. Litwin and Ethan A. Litwin

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Justin Mortelliti

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Fareeda Ahmed and Mary John Frank

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Charles Busch

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Carl Andress and Charles Busch

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
John Masterson and Kathleen Masterson

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Laila Robins

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Brenda Braxton

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Stephen Brown-Fried and Barrett Brown-Fried

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Veanne Cox

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Kris Hall

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Laila Robins and Lalita Sales

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Patrick Vaccariello

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Scott Willis and Veanne Fox

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ted Snowdon and Duffy Valenti

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Scott Willis

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Natalie Brown and Georgia State

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Eugene Brogyknyi and Pamela Billig

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Thom Sesma and Penelope Dautton

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lenny Wolpe

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Patrick Pacheco

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Stephen Brown

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
David Staller, Roberta Ashkinm Sandy Mayerson, Dr. Brian Saltxman and Michael Guerrieri

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Julian Evans (Sound Design) and Victoria Mastellar

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Maryann Plunkett and Emily Jacoby

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Vicki Reiss and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Machine Dazzle

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Donna Daley and Sondra Lee

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Sondra Lee and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Sherli Looi and David Staller

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
David Staller, Vicki Reiss and Jacob Rand

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lia Chang and Marjorie Johnson

Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night Image
Anna Christina Radziwell



Videos