Photos: PYGMALION Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Synnøve Karlsen makes her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle in Shaw’s classic, directed by David Staller.
Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting the classic play, Pygmalion. The five-week limited engagement continues at Theatre Row’s Theater 5 through November 22.
The production stars Synnøve Karlsen (BBC’s Miss Austin, Netflix’s Medici) in her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins. They will be joined by Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The adaptation and direction are by David Staller.
Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, highly entertaining play that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This staging draws inspiration from the whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw enthusiast whose legendary caricatures captured Broadway with flair and vitality. Like Hirschfeld’s drawings, this production revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring what it costs to be “seen.”
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
