Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Be Bold! Productions is presenting A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. The production marks its 17th anniversary season and features a book by director Brenda Bell, based on the original story by Charles Dickens, with a score by Michael Sgouros. Check out photos of the production.

Joining Sgouros in the pit are percussionists Sean Statser, Grace Sprecher, and Natalie North. The creative team includes choreographer Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, vocal director Eric Fletcher, scenic consultant Elizabeth Chaney, lighting designer Jessica Choi, costumer Courtney E. Hansen, production manager Emma Ruopp, stage manager Kelley Alogna, assistant stage manager Matthew Davis, and children’s ensemble coordinator Charlene Ilardi.

The cast includes Eric Fletcher, Andrea Woodbridge, Brenda Bell, Shino Frances, Courtney E. Hansen, Dustin Iturri, Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, Sue-Ellen Mandell, Wesley Gardner, Nicole Gardner, Sara Horiuchi, Gabe DeRose, Blake Gioviti, Amanda Egan, John Pickup, Avery Ilardi, Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi, Nicholas David Crocco, Ella Anderson, Clara Burke, Owen Corrigan, Sebastien D’Agostino, Eli’a Garba, and Sadie Lewinter.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben



A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL



A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL