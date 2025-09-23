 tracker
Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press

Synnøve Karlsen will make her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle in Shaw’s classic, directed by David Staller.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting the classic play, Pygmalion. The five-week limited engagement will begin previews on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Theatre Row’s Theater 5, with opening night set for Monday, November 2. Check out photos of the cast as they meet the press!

The production will star Synnøve Karlsen (BBC’s Miss Austin, Netflix’s Medici) in her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins. They will be joined by Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The adaptation and direction are by David Staller.

Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, highly entertaining play that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This staging draws inspiration from the whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw enthusiast whose legendary caricatures captured Broadway with flair and vitality. Like Hirschfeld’s drawings, this production revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring what it costs to be “seen.”

The creative team will include scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, prop design by Seth Tyler Black, and sound design by Julian Evans. Aurora Productions will serve as production manager, with Geoff Josselson as casting director.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller and the Cast

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Pamela Singleton

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Tracy Christensen (Costume Designer)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller showing the rendering of the set

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Julian Evans (Sound Design)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Seth Tyler Black (Props Design)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Isaiah Josiah (Managing Producer)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller (Director)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Teresa Avia Lim

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Teresa Avia Lim

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Matt Wolpe

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Matt Wolpe

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Carson Elrod

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Carson Elrod

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans and Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans and Synnøve Karlsen

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans, Synnøve Karlsen and Carson Elrod

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans, Synnøve Karlsen and Carson Elrod

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Lizan Mitchell

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans, Teresa Avia Lim, Lizan Mitchell, Carson Elrod, Synnøve Karlsen. and Matt Wolpe 

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Mark Evans, Teresa Avia Lim, Lizan Mitchell, Carson Elrod, Synnøve Karlsen, Matt Wolpe and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Isaiah Josiah, Pamela Singleton and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Talia Munsterman and Tyler Danhaus

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Seth Tyler Black

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Dan Bass (Wardrobe)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Cori Gardner

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Tyler Danhaus, Talia Munsterman, Cori Gardner and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Maya Barbon (Graphic Design)

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Maya Barbon and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Lia Chang, Lizan Mitchell, Teresa Avia Lim and Brenda Braxton

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Brenda Braxton and David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Tracy Christensen and Seth Tyler Black

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Julian Evans

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Isaiah Josiah and Emily McGill

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Alyce Stark

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Faraeda Ahmed, Pamela Singleton, Kris Hall, Mary Henninger and Mark Renfrow

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Robb Moss

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Teresa Avia Lim, Carson Elrod and Mark Evans

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
David Staller

Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press Image
Synnøve Karlsen, Matt Wolpe and Lizan Mitchell


