Photos: Cast Of Gingold Theatrical Group’s PYGMALION Meet The Press

Synnøve Karlsen will make her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle in Shaw’s classic, directed by David Staller.
Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting the classic play, Pygmalion. The five-week limited engagement will begin previews on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Theatre Row’s Theater 5, with opening night set for Monday, November 2. Check out photos of the cast as they meet the press!
The production will star Synnøve Karlsen (BBC’s Miss Austin, Netflix’s Medici) in her New York theatrical debut as Eliza Doolittle and Mark Evans (Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Henry Higgins. They will be joined by Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off) as Pickering, Teresa Avia Lim (Eureka Day, JUNK) as Clara/Mary, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Mrs. Pearce/Mrs. Higgins, and Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages, Finding Neverland) as Freddy/Alfred Doolittle. The adaptation and direction are by David Staller.
Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, highly entertaining play that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. This staging draws inspiration from the whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw enthusiast whose legendary caricatures captured Broadway with flair and vitality. Like Hirschfeld’s drawings, this production revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring what it costs to be “seen.”
The creative team will include scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, prop design by Seth Tyler Black, and sound design by Julian Evans. Aurora Productions will serve as production manager, with Geoff Josselson as casting director.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
