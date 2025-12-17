Kaytlin Bailey Will Bring THE OLDEST PROFESSION To The Pit Loft In NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, podcaster, and sex worker rights advocate Kaytlin Bailey will bring her one-woman show The Oldest Profession to The PIT Loft in New York City. The performance will take place on January 4 at 8:30 p.m. and will feature opening act Sally Ann Hall. The production is directed by Katherine Wilkinson.

The Oldest Profession traces the history of sex work across centuries, moving from ancient Mesopotamia through Early Modern Europe and beyond. The show combines comedy and historical research to examine the lives of sex workers whose stories have often been excluded or misrepresented. Bailey uses storytelling to explore the cultural, social, and political forces that have shaped perceptions of sex work over time.

“Sex workers have always been here,” said Bailey. “This show is about reclaiming our place in history.”

Bailey is the host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, which focuses on historical figures connected to sex work, and is the founder of Old Pros, a nonprofit organization that uses storytelling to advocate for sex worker rights. Her work has been featured by NPR, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone.

About the Artists

Kaytlin Bailey is a comedian, writer, and podcaster whose work centers on sex worker history and advocacy. A former sex worker, she has built a body of work focused on reframing narratives around sex work through humor and research.

Sally Ann Hall is an award-winning comedian, writer, actress, and singer based in Brooklyn. She has performed at comedy clubs, cabaret venues, and theaters across New York City and beyond, and has been recommended by The New York Times, Time Out New York, and VICE. Hall has headlined Caroline’s on Broadway and was named a Comic to Watch by the New York Comedy Festival.

Ticket Information

The Oldest Profession will be performed at The PIT Loft, located at 154 West 29th Street in New York City. Tickets are available through the venue.