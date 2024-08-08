TABLE 17 Extended Through Late September at MCC Theater

Table 17 will begin previews on Wednesday August 14 with an opening night set for Friday September 6.
|
MCC Theater will present a one-week extension for the World Premiere of Table 17 by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).
Table 17 will begin previews on Wednesday August 14 with an opening night set for Friday September 6. Originally schedule for a limited run through Sunday September 15, 2024, Table 17 will now play through Sunday September 22 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Tickets start at $60.
If your ex wanted to meet up again, would you? Previously engaged, Jada and Dallas reunite for dinner to hash out the good, the bad, and the ugly from their romantic past. Despite the intrusion of sassy waiters, complicated memories, and their best efforts to keep things casual, the estranged couple find themselves cornered by the truth. From playwright Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits) and director Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), this world premiere play is a hilarious and sweet open letter to love found, lost, and possibly reignited.
The cast of Table 17 will include Biko Eisen-Martin (MCC’s soft), Michael Rishawn (Ain’t No Mo’), and Tony Award winner Kara Young (MCC’s All the Natalie Portmans, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Clyde’s, The Cost of Living).
Table 17 will feature scenic design by two-time Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (Caroline, or Change), costume design by Devario D. Simmons (MCC’s Bees & Honey), lighting design by four-time Tony Award® nominee Ben Stanton (The Notebook), sound design by Christopher Darbassie (The Apiary), hair and wig design by Tony Award® winner Nikiya Mathis (MCC’s Nollywood Dreams), and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey (Fat Ham). Andrew Diaz (Illinoise) is the Props Supervisor, Tre Matthews (The Return of Young Boy) is the Composer, and Ann James (Pass Over) is the Intimacy Coordinator. Shiku Thuo will be the Production Stage Manager.
Videos