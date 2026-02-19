Broadway Magic Hour to Launch New Premium Seating Option For Families

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City family-friendly magic show, the Broadway Magic Hour, is launching a new Premium Seating option for those who want guaranteed front of house seats.

"Our fans asked for this, and we're thrilled to provide this new feature," says Jim Vines, co-star of the show. "The response to this new seating option was overwhelmingly positive, so we've rolled out this feature for additional dates into the summer months."

"We've saved some General Admission seats down front as well," adds co-star Carl Mercurio. "Anyone can still purchase General Admission tickets and arrive early to try for up-close seats as well."

The Broadway Magic Hour is renowned for its "this show is for everybody" ethos, so the production is leaving plenty of General Admission seats available close to the stage as well.

"One of our main goals for this show is to bring amazing magic to all families at a truly family-friendly price," Jim Vines continued. "We love it when families come back time and time again."

Audience participation is a huge part of the Broadway Magic Hour experience, but buying premium seats doesn't guarantee that someone will be asked to participate onstage.

"We pick volunteers from all over the showroom," says Carl Mercurio. "So a kid in the very back of the room has the same chance of getting onstage to help with the magic as someone right in the front row."

The Broadway Magic Hour often sells out - the show is now on a 16-date sellout streak - so if you want to bring your family to the show, you're urged to buy tickets online in advance.