PEN PALS to Return to DR2 with a Rotating Cast Featuring Kathleen Chalfant, Kate Burton and More

Following its Off-Broadway premiere, Pen Pals will return this summer at the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals returns with an all-star rotating cast, celebrating the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters that span half a century.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, formed in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

Pen Pals started its journey at NJ Rep, followed but its Off Broadway debut in the Theatre at St. Clements and has been praised by audiences and critics as "a quiet triumph of storytelling that balances nostalgia with sharp insight" (The Interested Bystander) and "Simplicity becomes powerful storytelling, brimming with humor, tenderness, and raw honesty. Pen Pals is a heartwarming reminder that the written word can bridge continents and decades." (Stage and Cinema), “If you go—and you should—you will be touched by the engaging story and also provide support for an important cause.” (DC Theater Arts); "A beautifully structured, 80-minute narrative that manages to span a lifetime with emotional clarity." (Digital Journal); "What begins as a gentle, mildly amusing evening of girl talk evolves into the surprisingly touching." (Light & Sound America).

Rotating Cast Schedule:

AUG 15 – AUG 31: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar

SEPT 3 – SEPT 14: Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows

SEPT 17 - SEPT 28: Kathleen Chalfant & Ellen McLaughlin

OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington

NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick

More to be announced

"Having this incredible ensemble of powerhouse women bring Pen Pals to life is an absolute joy and privilege. Each of them brings a unique voice and depth to this remarkable story of friendship and resilience," said producer Lisa Dozier Shacket.

Pen Pals is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

