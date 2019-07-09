New York Stage & Film Announces Mentors And Artists For 2019/20 Filmmakers' Workshop

New York Stage and Film has announced the mentors and artists for its 2019/20 Filmmakers' Workshop. Mentors include Luis Castro (The Pop Culture Collaborative), writer/producer Bash Doran ("Traitors," "Boardwalk Empire"), Jessica Goldberg ("The Path", "Parenthood"), William Goldberg (Abominable, Infinitely Polar Bear), Rajiv Joseph (Draft Day, "Nurse Jackie"), Toni Kalem (A Slipping Down Life), Max Mayer (Adam, As Cool As I Am), Shelby Stone ("The Chi", Bessie), and Amy Robinson (After Hours, Julie & Julia).

The Summer Residency will also feature a free public panel discussion on July 10, 2019, featuring Peter Saraf (Little Miss Sunshine, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Joshua Astrachan (Paterson, Gosford Park), Maria Zuckerman (Executive Vice President, Topic Studios), Shelby Stone, and Amy Robinson; master classes by Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky ("Sex and the City", "Divorce"), and Andrew Marcus (Howards End, American Psycho, Isn't it Romantic?); and a screening and discussion about how to craft a pilot for television with Jason Katims ("Parenthood," "Friday Night Lights") and Jessica Goldberg ("Parenthood," "The Path").

Filmmakers' Workshop participants include Nichole Abshire (screenplay Imposter Impersonator), Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley (screenplay Detox), Damon Colquhoun (TV pilot "Akilee's Heal"), Abigail Mangin (TV pilot "Drowning"), Jabari McDonald (TV pilot "[Un]supervised"), B. Monet (screenplay Q.U.E.E.N.), Caitlan Moore (TV pilot "Ghoulfriends"), Samuel Nozik and Ashley Pishock (screenplay SOL:0), and Jay Riedl (TV pilot "Did You Ever Have a Family").

Now in its 5th year, the Filmmakers' Workshop is designed to support screen and television writers with creative development and mentorship. The Workshop includes a week-long summer residency during New York Stage and Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theater season, during which writers engage in one-on-one feedback sessions with professional mentors, as well as panel discussions, screenings and developmental readings, all designed to bring each project closer to completion. New York Stage and Film then convenes the group in New York City six months later for further mentor sessions and industry networking.



The director of the Filmmakers' Workshop is Marin Gazzaniga and past mentors and panelists have included Marilyn Agrelo, Joshua Astrachan, Keith Bunin, Anne Carey, Thomas Carter, Miranda de Pencier, Geoffrey Gilmore, William Goldberg, Bingo Gubelmann, Zach Helm, Michael Hoffman, Mia Mask, Kim Jose, Richard LaGravenese, Paula Mazur, Lillah McCarthy, Bec Miller, Rob Morrow, Michael Nozik, Ken Olin, Josh Radnor, Kyra Sedgwick, John Patrick Shanley, Charlie Stratton, Bryan Unkeless, Suzanne Weinert, Jennifer Westfeldt, Matt Williams, and Stu Zicherman. Kevin Bacon, Anthony Bregman, Griffin Dunne, Jenny Halper, Andrew Marcus, Bill Migliore, Riva Marker, Mary Stuart Masterson, Frank Pugliese, Bill Pullman, Jacquelyn Reingold, Peter Saraf, Dan Steinman, Alan Wertheimer, and Matt Williams.

A unique aspect of the Filmmakers' Workshop is that it takes place alongside the Powerhouse Theater Season, Vassar & New York Stage and Film's annual collaboration that continues to be the launching pad for some of the most groundbreaking new works for the American theater. Recent productions include Stephen Karam's The Humans, Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, Taylor Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, and the Tony and Pulitzer Award winning musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton.

New York Stage and Film (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Christopher Burney, Incoming Artistic Director; Thomas Pearson, Executive Director; Mark Linn-Baker, Max Mayer, Leslie Urdang, Producing Directors) is a not-for-profit company dedicated to both emerging and established artists in the development of new works for theater and film.



For more information, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/filmmakers-workshop.





