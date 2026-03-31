Interview: Spotlight on Agustina Casella, Performer and Project Manager at Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We spoke with cabaret performer Agustina Casella about her cabaret career, her production company, what goes into her work as project manager for NYC's Green Room 42, and more.

How has your time pursuing cabaret in NYC been treating you so far?

It’s been so rewarding. Not only has it given me a lot of tools but also I've met incredible people along the way. Cabaret in New York is such a special thing because it sits right between performance and community; it’s fast-paced, constantly evolving, and very collaborative. I came in through a more traditional musical theatre path, but being here has allowed me to learn about it and immerse myself in it more. It also opened the door for me to step into producing and creating my own work, which has become a really meaningful part of what I do now.

Can you tell us a little about some of the things you do as a project manager at Green Room 42?

My role as a Project Manager & Marketing really acts as a bridge between a lot of moving parts to make each show happen, sitting right between the creative and logistical sides of things.

I work closely with our Director of Programming, Ben Rimalower, who I really admire, helping ensure that artists feel supported throughout the entire process of bringing their shows to the venue. That can mean anything from advancing shows, to managing and overseeing communication between departments and artists, to running The Green Room 42’s Instagram, to making sure everything runs smoothly the day of the performance.

Every show is different, which keeps it exciting. It involves a lot of problem-solving, a lot of collaboration, and constantly learning how to support each artist’s vision while also keeping in mind the bigger picture of the venue.

I’ve also had the pleasure of working with artists such as Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Kevin Chamberlin, Gianmarco Soresi, Susie Mosher, and many others, which has been incredibly rewarding.

Working in the business side of a cabaret room, has anything you've learned surprised you so far? Is there any advice you'd like to give other cabaret artists who are interested in producing their own shows?

I think what surprised me the most is how much of producing is about relationships and trust. Of course there are logistics involved, but at the end of the day, it’s about people. How you communicate, how you collaborate, and how you build a team around a shared vision, and most importantly how you bring people in to fill the house!

The creator of The Green Room 42 once told me “someone saw potential in you and took a chance on you”. That really stayed with me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without people who trusted me early on, and it’s something I carry into everything I do now. To me, that’s what this industry is built on.

For artists who want to produce their own work, I’d say don’t wait until everything feels perfect. I used to find myself waiting for the "right moment" and that rarely happens unless you just take the leap and start something, anything. Start with what you have, and surround yourself with people who are aligned with what you’re trying to create. Cabaret is actually a great space to take those first steps because it allows for so much creative freedom.

What led you to creating Russell & Rose Productions? What have some of the most rewarding parts of that been for you so far?

Russell & Rose actually started in the living room of my best friend's apartment, with some of my closest friends (now colleagues) Cameron Mark Russell, Aaron de Rose, Livvie Hirshfield, and Gideon McManus. We were all working in the theater industry but all felt the need to create something of our own. To be part of something bigger. We definitely saw the potential.

We decided to start with producing a cabaret show at The Green Room 42 called Falling, and after the performance, we all walked away feeling so fulfilled that we knew we wanted to keep going. We took a risk with nothing more than passion, drive, and a real love for performing, and just started building from there, learning as we went and growing with every show.

Now after producing nine successful shows, seeing the growth of the artists we’ve worked with has been really special. Some performers from our early productions have gone on to join Broadway casts, which is incredibly exciting and amazing to witness. But beyond that, it’s been rewarding to build a creative community and we are eager to keep expanding, exploring new ideas, and continuing to create more opportunities for artists.

Learn more about Agustina Casella on Instagram here.