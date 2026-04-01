Video: First Look At GOTTA DANCE! at Stage 42

GOTTA DANCE! is now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. The production, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, features recreated choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood musicals. Watch a new video of highlights from the show!

Conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine and co-directed with Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner, the musical highlights original choreography from shows including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE. The project was originally produced at The York Theatre Company.

The cast includes Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The production features musical arrangements by Eugene Gwozdz, with a live orchestra performing selections from more than a dozen musicals. The score includes work by composers and songwriters such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Stephen Sondheim, and Jule Styne.