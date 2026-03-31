Photos: Edward W. Hardy Brings SUBWAY SERIES To Grand Central Terminal

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Violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy performed his SUBWAY SERIES at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, presenting a series of solo violin concerts for the public. The performances took place on March 14, 15, and 27, drawing passersby into an immersive musical experience within the station. Check out photos of the event.

Hardy’s performances unfolded over three-hour sets, during which audiences gathered organically as the sound of the violin carried through the terminal. Spectators frequently stopped to watch, record, and participate, with some joining in to dance as the space took on the atmosphere of a live concert venue. His presentation combined performance with visual design, including a gold banner and custom concert attire blending classical formality with Motown and rock influences.

The SUBWAY SERIES is an ongoing collection of public performances presented primarily at Grand Central Terminal in collaboration with MTA Arts & Design and Music Under New York. The program features a wide-ranging repertoire that spans classical works, jazz, Latin music, rock, and contemporary selections, reflecting Hardy’s multi-genre approach to the violin.

Each performance is structured with the same level of preparation as a formal concert engagement, emphasizing accessibility while maintaining a professional standard of presentation. Performances are free and typically announced approximately two weeks in advance.

For more information and updates on upcoming appearances, visit www.edwardwhardy.com.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang / BACKSTAGE PASS WITH Lia Chang.