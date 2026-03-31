Edu Díaz to Present LIPSTICK at 2026 NYC Fringe Festival

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Edu Díaz will premiere LIPSTICK, an immersive solo show with live music based on the story by Linda Morales Caballero, exploring identity, trauma, and queer visibility. The production will play at Chain Theatre, with shows on April 5, 7, 16, and 19 as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival.

Haunted by his mother's reflection, a man fights to be seen while questioning his own existence. Blending live music, magical realism, and immersive theatre, LIPSTICK unfolds as a cathartic ritual that transforms vulnerability into spectacle.

LIPSTICK premieres in partnership with the Hispanic Federation's FUERZAFest on its 10th Anniversary, a festival in which the production received the Outstanding Performance Award on an earlier iteration.

Edu Díaz (performer, adaptor, producer) is a multi-awarded theatermaker and actor from the Canaries based in New York. Creator of the acclaimed A Drag Is Born (winner of multiple awards) and the upcoming PETRUS, Edu shapes stories that blend magical realism with raw truth.

How to Purchase Tickets

The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Theatre (312 West 36 Street, Floor 4, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Sunday, April 5 at 3:55 pm, Tuesday, April 7 at 7:55 pm, Thursday, April 16 at 7:55 pm & Sunday April 19 at 2 pm. Tickets (from $7) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.