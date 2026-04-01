Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 1, 2026- JUST IN TIME Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Let's dive into some exciting news from the stage. The beloved story of "Beaches" is making its way to Broadway, promising a heartfelt adaptation of Iris Rainer Dart’s tale of friendship. Meanwhile, it was a big week financially on the Great White Way with Jonathan Groff's final week in "Just in Time" raking in ticket sales over $1k. And there's a new off-Broadway musical revue, "About Time", from the duo Maltby & Shire, which is captivating audiences. Dive into these stories and more as we keep you updated with all things Broadway!