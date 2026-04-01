Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 1, 2026- JUST IN TIME Tops the Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Let's dive into some exciting news from the stage. The beloved story of "Beaches" is making its way to Broadway, promising a heartfelt adaptation of Iris Rainer Dart’s tale of friendship. Meanwhile, it was a big week financially on the Great White Way with Jonathan Groff's final week in "Just in Time" raking in ticket sales over $1k. And there's a new off-Broadway musical revue, "About Time", from the duo Maltby & Shire, which is captivating audiences. Dive into these stories and more as we keep you updated with all things Broadway!
|Coming Up
Saturday, April 4
Schmigadoon! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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A Story That Endures: Adapting BEACHES for a New Generation
Beaches is heading to Broadway, bringing Iris Rainer Dart’s decades-spanning tale of friendship to the musical stage. BroadwayWorld spoke with members of the music team to discuss adapting the novel and film into a theatrical experience.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/29/26 - Just in Time Tops $1k Ticket Prices for Groff's Final Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/29/2026.
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Video: Richard Maltby, Jr. Thinks the Time is Right for ABOUT TIME
A new Maltby & Shire musical revue has taken the stage off-Broadway! About Time is getting ready to conclude its limited engagement at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Watch in this video as Maltby chats more about the thrill of completing the trilogy, the art of the revue, and so much more!
|Must Watch
| Video: JOE TURNER'S COME & GONE Takes First Bows on Broadway
by Michael Major
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” took their first bows on Broadway in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Barrymore Theatre. The Debbie Allen-directed production is now in previews. Watch the video!. (more...)
| Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rob Gardner’s Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work, had its one-night-only Metropolitan Opera House debut last evening in its largest staging to date. See photos and video of the concert's debut at the Met!. (more...)
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Video: Amber Davies and More in LEGALLY BLONDE UK and Ireland Tour New Footage
Video: Jennifer Holliday Sings 'I Am What I Am' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2026
|Hot Photos
| Photos: DOG DAY AFTERNOON Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
Dog Day Afternoon officially opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 30. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)
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Photos: Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu, & John Behlmann Join THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Academy Award-winning animated Warner Bros. film, directed by George Miller, Happy Feet is officially being developed as a new, Broadway-bound musical. . (more...)
Amber Gray & Harvey Guillén Will Announce the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations, Streaming on BroadwayWorld
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Amber Gray and Harvey Guillén, currently starring on Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show, will announce the nominees for the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards. Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld tomorrow, April 1 (2pm ET) to watch the announcement live. . (more...)
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide licensing rights to Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird for its Samuel French imprint.. (more...)
Tom Schumacher to Receive Harold S. Prince Award at The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Former president of Disney Theatrical Productions, Tom Schumacher has been named the 2026 Harold S. Prince Award honoree at The Drama Desk Awards, celebrating his contributions to the world of live theater.. (more...)
Renu Arora Awarded Peggy Ramsay Award for New Writing of THE BURGUNDY BOOK
by Stephi Wild
Renu Arora, the award winning disabled actor, singer, writer and composer, has been awarded the Peggy Ramsay Foundation Grant. The £5,000 award supports the development of The Burgundy Book.. (more...)
Josh Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation Donates $1.5 Million Toward Arts Education
by Josh Sharpe
The Find Your Light Foundation (FYLF), founded by performer Josh Groban, awarded over $1.5 Million to 257 nonprofit organizations in 40 states in its most recent grant cycle.. (more...)
Springboard To Design Reveals 2026 Cohort After Record 4,500 Applications
by Stephi Wild
SPRINGBOARD TO DESIGN has announced its 2026 cohort, selected from a record 4,500 applications received from 70 countries. This initiative aims to support emerging designers in the industry.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, will have a full, staged run Off-Broadway this spring. Performances begin on Tuesday, May 12 at the 6th Floor Theater at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel).. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo's WICKED Audiobook Recording Cancelled After Multiple Delays
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo, who played Elphaba in the recent two-part Wicked movie adaptation, was set to record a new audiobook version of the book, but now it seems that it won't be released after all.. (more...)
HAPPY FEET To Be Developed Into a New Stage Musical
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Academy Award-winning animated Warner Bros. film, directed by George Miller, Happy Feet is officially being developed as a new, Broadway-bound musical. . (more...)
OUR LITTLE SECRET, PRIMA FACIE, and More Set For 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season
by Stephi Wild
David and Hannah Mirvish announced the upcoming 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season, with subscriptions now available for purchase. Details on the season's offerings are expected to follow.. (more...)
Will Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Star in Edward Albee's THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? On Broadway?
by Joshua Wright
James Lapine, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning director and Franklin & Marshall alum, is reportedly set to direct Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal in a 2027 Broadway revival of The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?. (more...)
Meet the Cast of THE BALUSTERS, Now Playing on Broadway!
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Meet the cast of The Balusters here!. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Will Invite Fans to Dress Rehearsal Ahead of First Preview
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of the first preview of Schmigadoon! on April 4, fans will have the opportunity to attend the show’s dress rehearsal on April 3 at 7:00 PM at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more about how to attend the show here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of PROOF, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for Proof, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night at the Booth Theatre. Learn more about the show and meet the cast of Proof here!. (more...)
Review: MAYERLING, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Mayerling is an experience - let no one tell you otherwise. Kenneth MacMillan’s 1978 ballet delves into the true story of the 19th century Austro-Hungarian court, and specifically the experience of the heir apparent; Crown Prince Rudolf. . (more...)
JJ Niemann to Join Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actor, dancer, and social media creator JJ Niemann will join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight on April 30th for a strictly limited engagement.. (more...)
OUR LITTLE SECRET to Have Toronto Run, Directed by Adam Pascal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Our Little Secret: A True New Musical will follow its workshop in New York City with a November 2026 production at Mirvish Productions’ CAA Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, directed by Adam Pascal.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Don't wait for the end, let's start a beginning