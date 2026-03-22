Video: Watch the Teaser for GIRL, INTERRUPTED Teaser at The Public Theater

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This spring The Public, will present Girl, Interrupted, with a teaser for the show available to watch here.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok brings Girl, Interrupted to the stage. Based on Susanna Kaysen's bestselling memoir, this world premiere play features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.

First inspired by Vermeer’s renowned painting “Girl Interrupted at Her Music," this story is one of unexpected bonds, connection, and finding a way forward. Raw and unapologetic, this new play with music reveals that the people who witness our darkest moments are often the ones who truly see us.

Watch the teaser here!