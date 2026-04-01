Video: Watch Anne Hathaway Perform New MOTHER MARY Song in Latest Trailer





A new trailer has been released for A24's Mother Mary, giving viewers a further look at Anne Hathaway's turn as an iconic pop star who experiences a crisis while on tour. Also unveiled is the new song "My Mouth Is Lonely For You," which is performed by Hathaway in the film.

The song is written and produced by FKA twigs, Koreless, Xquisite Korpse, Tobius Jesso Jr., Jeff Bhasker, and John Michael Rouchell. A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli XCX and will arrive on April 17. Listen to the new song below and pre-save the album here.

The film, written and directed by David Lowery, follows Mother Mary as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former Costume Designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance.

Described as a "psychosexual pop opera," Mothe Mary also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. The A24 film will be released in select theaters on April 17th and will be nationwide on April 24th.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Hathaway spoke about the demands of the film, including making herself believable as a major pop star. “I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset—I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard.”

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut.

In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Armageddon Time, The Witches, and more. In addition to Mother Mary, she will next be seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey.

Michaela Coel is known for her hit series HBO's I May Destroy You. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, making her the first Black woman to take home that trophy. She was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Onstage, Coel has been seen at the Royal National Theatre in Blurred Lines, Home, Chewing Gum Dreams, and Medea.