ActingPolitical to Present MOTHER. as Part of 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

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A group of queer NYC-based artists will present Mother., a series of five short performances written and performed by the company, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival.

The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC, with performances on April 2 at 8:10 p.m., April 4 at 8:40 p.m., and April 12 and 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 (sliding scale). The performance will run approximately one hour.

Mother. is a treatise on the nouns we associate with the word, in the many forms they take. Five queer artists explore themes of adoption, birth, admiration, nurture, and abandonment through both light humor and painful truth.

The cast and creative team features Lindsay M. Shields, Graciella Ye’Tsunami, Mars Berger, David Quang Pham, and Annam.