Photos: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Starring alongside them are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, and more.
You can now get a first look at production photos of Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Audrey, stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher as Seymour, and Tony Award nominee Andy Karl as Dr. Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.
James and Fisher joined the cast on March 6th, and Andy Karl on March 10th. Starring alongside them are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Stephen Gordon, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Chani Maisonet, Mike Masters, Johnny Newcomb, Brittany Nichols, and Hailey Thomas.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Jordan Fisher, Nikki M. James, Christopher Swan, Andy Karl
Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Swan
Nikki M. James, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Hailey Thomas
Hailey Thomas, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Andy Karl
Christopher Swan, Jordan Fisher
Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Andy Karl, Hailey Thomas
Morgan Ashley Bryant, Jordan Fisher, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Hailey Thomas