Photos: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

You can now get a first look at production photos of Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Audrey, stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher as Seymour, and Tony Award nominee Andy Karl as Dr. Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at the Westside Theatre.



James and Fisher joined the cast on March 6th, and Andy Karl on March 10th. Starring alongside them are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Stephen Gordon, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Chani Maisonet, Mike Masters, Johnny Newcomb, Brittany Nichols, and Hailey Thomas.



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

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