CAN I BE FRANK? Will Return Off-Broadway This May

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The Obie Award-winning play Can I Be Frank?, written by and starring comedian, artist, and writer Morgan Bassichis, will return this May to SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NY) after a sold-out, twice-extended run last summer.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; Josh Sharp's ta-da!) and based on and with original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya, Can I Be Frank? will begin performances May 21, 2026, and run through June 27, 2026.

In a desperate attempt to prove they can think about someone other than themself, Morgan Bassichis turns to the work of queer comedian, musician, and performance artist Frank Maya. Maya was among the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. This new “solo” performance humbly attempts to ensure Maya's legacy is no longer overlooked while finally resolving the bottomless queer search for fame, father figures, and laughter in times of crisis.

"I am so excited to bring this show back and I apologize in advance for any sponsored ads with my face you will be forced to endure,” said Morgan Bassichis. “Please come—it will be a perfect first or last date!”

Can I Be Frank? was originally developed and produced at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club.

The performance schedule for Can I Be Frank? is as follows: Monday - Friday at 7pm, and Saturday at 5pm and 8pm.