Review Roundup: SEAGULL: TRUE STORY at the Public Theater

Seagull: True Story is officially open at The Public Theater’s LuEsther Hall. Following runs at La MaMa and London’s Marylebone Theatre, the play will now run through May 3. Read reviews for the production.

Created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, an internationally acclaimed director from the Moscow Art Theatre, and written by Eli Rarey, Seagull: True Story fuses autobiographical drama and biting political satire with classic Chekhovian themes. This politically charged retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull unfolds as a whirlwind of comedic mayhem, artistic rebellion, and deeply personal reflection on displacement, censorship, and the pursuit of creative freedom.

The show features Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, Ohad Mazor, Myles McCabe, Quentin Lee Moore, Keshet Pratt, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Eric Tabach, and Elan Zafir. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production at London’s Marylebone Theatre HERE!

Bobby McGuire, One-Minute Critic: My main quibble is that it feels like two plays. Act I works as a prescient recent-history prologue, while Act II leans harder into Chekhovian parallels, making the earlier drama feel more like setup than a seamless whole. Still, Molochnikov’s direction has cohesiveness that grounds the evening with satire and sincerity. If you’re adapting a play about staging The Seagull, you’d better mind Chekhov’s famed gun principle. Seagull: True Story aims a few too many and forgets to fire half of them. But when it does pull the trigger, the shot rings loud, true, and absolutely worth the theatrical mayhem.

Thom Geier, New York Theatre Guide: In the end, Kon’s New York production of The Seagull is the joke, an impossible dream dashed in both countries, so he signs up to direct an artistically empty spectacle to advance his career. The play creates parallels between how both Russian censorship and American greed make it nearly impossible to create real art. Despite some misfires and unevenness, the play offers a crucial lesson: Russian authoritarianism may seem like the clear evil, but America’s obsession with turning art into profit can be similarly stifling for artists who want to make political work.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: One drawback of this modern interpretation of The Seagull is the decision to center the new show entirely on Constantine/Kon, which gives short shrift to Chekhov’s other main protagonists (who here receive much sketchier treatment). But Molochnikov is less interested in grappling with a classic than using it as a proxy for the threat to artistic expression by institutional censorship. In that regard, Seagull: True Story can pack a powerful punch — perhaps never more so than when Anton comments as he’s dragged off to prison, “Something like THAT could never happen in America, right?” It’s a good question, well timed for an era when the Trump administration has publicly targeted artists and institutions it loathes. This show reminds us that freedom, like love, must be nurtured and defended on a daily basis lest it fall into disuse — or worse, into the hands of a tyrant who would quash it.