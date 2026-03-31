New Musical DELTA BLUE to Have Benefit Concert at The Sheen Center

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The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture will present a benefit performance of Delta Blue: The Making of a New Musical—a unique behind-the-scenes showcase of songs and stories from the new Broadway-bound musical at The Sheen Center’s Loreto Theatre on Friday, May 1st at 7:00 p.m. The special one night only concert presentation will feature a cast of leading Broadway talent (to be announced), along with the show’s creative team, a full band and special guests.

Written by Trey Ellis and Matt Williams, with music by Masi Asare and Jimmy Vivino, Delta Blue, a sweeping new American musical currently in development, follows one man’s journey as he wrestles his troubled past and struggles to save everything dear to him.

Set in 1946, the story takes us on a compelling trek from the raw, soulful melodies of the Mississippi Delta to the electrifying rhythms of Memphis’ Beale Street and the smoky nightclubs of Chicago. Delta Blue is produced by Tamara Tunie and directed by Kent Gash.