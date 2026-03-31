Video: Watch Laufey Perform Jazz Classic 'Blue in Green' During Recent Lexus Event

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As previously announced, Grammy Award-winning artist Laufey partnered with Lexus for 100 Miles, a musical event that streamed live on Twitch last Friday. During the evening, Laufey paid tribute to jazz musician Miles Davis with a performance of Davis' "Blue In Green." Watch a music video of her rendition, which is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Music.

Also during the event, Lexus and Laufey unveiled the Blue In Green Edition RZ, a one-of-one custom electric vehicle. Created as a physical companion to the song, the vehicle reflects Laufey’s modern perspective on jazz while incorporating design references to Miles Davis and his trumpet.

“Miles Davis’ music has this timeless, atmospheric quality,” said Laufey. “Seeing ‘Blue In Green’ translated into a physical design was surreal. We captured the feeling of the song, something classic, emotional and a little mysterious, and turned it into something that will actually move you.”

Originally recorded in 1959 as an instrumental by Miles Davis and released on Kind of Blue, the best-selling jazz album of all time, “Blue In Green” remains one of the most celebrated works in jazz history.

Lexus’ 100 Miles program is among the initiatives marking the official Miles Davis Centennial celebrations, spearheaded by the Miles Davis Estate and global independent music company Reservoir. To watch a replay of the 100 Miles musical event featuring Laufey, visit here. And to learn more about Lexus’ electrified lineup, visit Lexus.com.

Earlier this year, Laufey took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The win is her second in the category, following a statue for Bewitched at the 2024 awards, which made her the youngest artist to win the honor.

A Matter of Time was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it continues to hold a spot in the top 10). In January, Laufey was presented with Icelandic knighthood, the prestigious Order of the Falcon, by President Halla Tómasdóttir.

Laufey is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and Europe, with a much-anticipated Coachella appearance upcoming next month. The run follows a sold-out North American leg last year, which saw Laufey headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, two nights at the Crypto.com Arena, and many more.