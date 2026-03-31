Kalyne Coleman Joins THE LISTENING Cast at East Village Basement

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Kalyne Coleman, recently seen on Broadway in Jocelyn Bioh's Jaja's African Hair Braiding and in AMC's Interview With the Vampire, has joined the cast of AKS Immersive's The Listening, a live, sonic, supernatural storytelling experience inspired by the critically acclaimed, five-star audio fiction series DRAMA: An Aural Experience (Anthology). This strictly limited engagement runs April 7-12, 2026, at East Village Basement in Manhattan. Coleman will appear at all 2pm performances, rotating with previously announced performer Morgan Siobhan Green who will perform all other show times.

Created for just 30 guests per performance, THE LISTENING invites audiences into an intimate, bespoke environment where live performance, cinematic music, haunted lighting, and immersive audio design converge. Guests don headphones and experience original supernatural stories unfolding all around them, blurring the line between theater, soundscape, and immersive storytelling.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey James Keyes (Killer Chef with James Patterson) and directed and conceived by Aaron Salazar, Producing Artistic Director of AKS Immersive, THE LISTENING expands the world of DRAMA into a fully live, communal experience. Salazar's work has been featured in The New York Times and named among the Best NYC Immersive Experiences by Time Out New York. THE LISTENING also features powerhouse performances starring Broadway's Jason Veasey (Broadway: A Strange Loop, The Lion King, TV: Best Medicine, Fox; Only Murders in the Building, Hulu), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown, Be More Chill), and rising talent David Israeli, featuring narration by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee who lends her voiceover to the production. Together, the cast leads audiences through a theatrical universe where every sound, word, and breath surrounds them.

Salazar states, "As immersive experiences become more tech-focused, it is my passion & goal as a producing artistic director to focus on human-centered narrative experiences that marry with tech, such as the audio component of our upcoming production, to create bespoke performing arts experiences for our audiences."

THE LISTENING is a strictly limited engagement. AKS Immersive plans to tour the production around the US & UK in 2026 & 2027.