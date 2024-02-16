MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION to be Presented as Part of Gingold Theatrical Group's PROJECT SHAW

See Mrs. Warren's Profession on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM.
Mrs. Warren’s Profession by George Bernard Shaw will kick-off Gingold Theatrical Group's 19th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a lively post-show discussion with the cast and director. Directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, Mrs. Warren’s Profession will be presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street) on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM. To learn more and reserve tickets, visit symphonyspace.org/events/vp-mrs-warrens-profession.
The cast of Mrs. Warren’s Profession will feature Tina Benko (“Dr. Death”), Arnie Burton (Timon of Athens), Eli Kollman (Mass Appeal), Fareeda Pasha (Brecht on Brecht), Jay O. Sanders (His Three Daughters), Madeline Seidman (“A League of Their Own”) and Jason Veasey (“Only Murders in the Building”).
Why MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION now? George Bernard Shaw built his life on controversy, determined to be the voice of empowerment for the disenfranchised. In a world where women have no legal rights, his play examines a woman who, coming from nothing, has become one of the most wealthy and powerful of executives running an international string of high-class brothels, keeping her life hidden from her daughter. Only when the truth is revealed does the house of cards topple. His larger question is “what price independence?”
In this infamous comedy/drama, George Bernard Shaw brings us his most provocative play, which examines how six people face their past to plan for their future, including the mysterious title character who has built a global empire from the ground up.
“Come experience the play that was considered so incendiary upon its world debut in New York in 1905, the entire cast was arrested on opening night!” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “With a glorious cast bringing us the most amusing and insightful playwright in the English language, the always rascally George Bernard Shaw, this play is not to be missed! Stay for the post-show discussion to find out why it was so controversial. Hint: it wasn’t because of sex-working themes.”
Additional readings for the 19th season of Project Shaw will include Noel Coward’s first play (attempting to mimic Shaw), I’ll Leave It To You, on April 29; followed by Shaw’s highly entertaining Heartbreak House on May 20; and an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s theoretical romantic short story about Shakespeare’s sonnets, The Portrait Of Mr. W.H. on June 24 to help kick-off NYC Pride week. All Project Shaw readings will be presented in a concert-reading format at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space. Tickets are $40 and will be available for purchase by calling 212-864-5400 or visiting www.symphonyspace.org. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre is an accessible space. Infra-red hearing devices will also be available.
Now celebrating its 19th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays, including full-length works, one-acts and sketches. Project Shaw also presents plays by writers who share Shaw’s activist socio-political views and embrace human rights and free speech, including Anton Chekhov, Henrik Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Arthur Wing Pinero, Oscar Wilde, James Matthew Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker. GTG’s other programs include its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. This script-in-hand series is also a direct link to Gingold’s SPEAKERS’ CORNER New Play Development Program, dedicated to creating new plays inspired by these classic works of theatrical activism.
GTG’s recent highly acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement of Shaw’s Arms and the Man will be streamed online later this year.
For more information about Project Shaw and all the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212-355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit gingoldgroup.org.
